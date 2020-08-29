Supercentenarian does Kerala proud

110-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 at Manjeri MCH

When 110-year-old Variyath Pathu alias Fatima was discharged from Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) at Manjeri on Saturday, she did not know that she was setting a record of sorts.

An ambience of jubilation hung over the hospital as doctors and nurses came congratulating the supercentenarian on surviving the pandemic. Pathu became the oldest person to recover from COVID-19 in the State.

Health Minister K.K. Shailaja was in the forefront to congratulate the woman and the health team that took care of her at Manjeri hospital. Ms. Shailaja said that it was a moment of pride for the State and its health staff.

Hailing from Randathani, near Kottakkal, Pathu was found to have contracted the virus from her daughter on August 18. Although she had minor symptoms, she never showed any sign of panic. “She responded well to the treatment,” said M.P. Sasi, Principal, MCH.

The excitement was palpable among the staff when she was discharged after recovery on Saturday. She was administered plasma therapy too. “Our plasma bank got a shining feather on its cap when Pathu got cured,” Dr. Sasi told The Hindu.

Manjeri is the sole only MCH in the State to have a plasma bank. “We have been offering plasma to other medical colleges in the State. The plasma bank we set up here is a sign of the gratitude and camaraderie being displayed by the people of Malappuram,” Dr. Sasi said.

Pathu has dwarfed the recent records set by centenarians such as Asma Beevi (105) from Anchal, Kollam, and Pareed (103) from Aluva, Kochi. When Asma Beevi had recovered from COVID-19 at Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam; Pareed had recovered at Government Medical College, Ernakulam.

She will now have to stay in home quarantine for two weeks.