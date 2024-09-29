GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supercapacitor manufacturing facility to open on Tuesday

Keltron Components Complex Ltd. initiative is being implemented with technical cooperation of Indian Space Research Organisation

Published - September 29, 2024 10:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A supercapacitor manufacturing facility under the pubic-sector Keltron Components Complex Ltd. in Kannur will start functioning on Tuesday.

The indigenously manufactured world-class supercapacitors will be supplied to the defence sector and for use in electric vehicles and space missions. The first phase of construction, including installation of imported machinery, has been completed. The new plant will be able to produce up to 2,000 supercapacitors a day.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the facility. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will preside over the function.

Supercapacitors, which can receive and distribute charge at a much faster rate than batteries, have a range of applications from motorbikes to space vehicles as well as automotive machines, inverters and energy meters. The project is being implemented with the technical cooperation of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The first phase of the ₹42-crore project was completed at a cost of ₹18 crore. The first phase includes dryrooms built at a cost of ₹4 crore and over 11 machineries. An annual turnover of ₹22 crore and an annual profit of ₹3 crore are expected by the fourth year. The daily production capacity will be 2,000 supercapacitors.

