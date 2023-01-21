ADVERTISEMENT

Super-specialty block inaugurated at Alappuzha MCH

January 21, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Chief Minister urges Centre to set up AIIMS in the State soon

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre should set up the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the State without any further delay, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating the super-specialty block at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, on Saturday. “The health index of Kerala is on par with developed countries and the State’s demand for AIIMS is a genuine one. We have already identified land for AIIMS in Kozhikode. The Centre should allot AIIMS to the State without delay,” the Chief Minister urged.

Mr. Vijayan said the super-specialty block had given a new face to healthcare in Alappuzha. He said that immediate steps would be taken to appoint necessary doctors and other medical staff to the new facility. The super-specialty block is the best model of cooperative federalism, Mr. Vijayan said.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said that 15 new postgraduate seats had been allotted to the Government Medical College, Alappuzha. Health Minister Veena George said the trauma care unit would be set up at the MCH in a time-bound manner.

The block was constructed at a cost of ₹173. 18 crore. While the Centre provided ₹120 crore, the State allotted ₹53.18 crore. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, A.M. Ariff, MP, MLAs H. Salam, P.P. Chitharanjan, Thomas K. Thomas, U. Prathibha, M.S. Arunkumar and others attended.

