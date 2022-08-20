Supal elected as CPI Kollam district secretary

Staff Reporter KOLLAM
August 20, 2022 20:19 IST

P.S. Supal, MLA, was unanimously elected as CPI Kollam district secretary here on Saturday. It was the first meeting of the newly elected district council chaired by R. Ramachandran that chose the secretary. Former district secretary Mullakara Ratnakaran announced his name at the district conference that also elected a 64-member district council, including six candidate members, and 90 representatives for the State conference. The district secretary replied to the discussion on the report. Pannian Ravindran, J. Chinchurani, K.R Chandramohanan, I. Shihab, and A. Rajeev spoke on the occasion.

