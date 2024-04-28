Sunstroke claims a life in Palakkad

April 28, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Intense summer heat claimed its first victim in the district on Sunday. A 90-year-old woman reportedly died of sunstroke at Elappully near here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakshmi, wife of the late Krishnan of Pallatheri, Elappully, was found dead in the Aliyar canal on Saturday evening. She is suspected to have collapsed and fallen into the canal while walking in the afternoon.

She was found with sunburns on her body. A post-mortem examination conducted at the District Hospital confirmed that she had sustained sunstroke.

Meanwhile, the district administration warned people against venturing out, especially during the mid-day. The administration advised people to carry an umbrella if they go out during the day, and to drink as much fluids as possible.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.