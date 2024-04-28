GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sunstroke claims a life in Palakkad

90-year-old woman found dead in the Aliyar canal

April 28, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Intense summer heat claimed its first victim in the district on Sunday. A 90-year-old woman reportedly died of sunstroke at Elappully near here.

Lakshmi, wife of the late Krishnan of Pallatheri, Elappully, was found dead in the Aliyar canal on Saturday evening. She is suspected to have collapsed and fallen into the canal while walking in the afternoon.

She was found with sunburns on her body. A post-mortem examination conducted at the District Hospital confirmed that she had sustained sunstroke.

Meanwhile, the district administration warned people against venturing out, especially during the mid-day. The administration advised people to carry an umbrella if they go out during the day, and to drink as much fluids as possible.

