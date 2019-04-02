Sunstroke alert in view of heat forecast

KASARAGOD

02 April 2019 23:14 IST

Avoid direct sunlight between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and carry water

The district authorities has issued a sunstroke alert in view of the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s forecast that the maximum temperature in 11 districts, including Kasaragod, will go up by two to three degrees Celsius on April 3.

The other districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

An official press release here on Tuesday urged the public to take extra care and follow these measures to avert sunstroke: avoid direct sunlight between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; carry water in bottles to avoid dehydration; drink water in sufficient quantity and avoid drinking liquor, coffee, and tea during daytime; and wear loose cotton clothes.

Advertising

Advertising

Special care

Schools and parents were called on to take care to ensure that children were not exposed to direct sunlight between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The district authorities said that on days when high alert was issued, vacation classes of school and college students should be avoided. The local bodies concerned should take steps to ensure that anganwadi students were not exposed to sunlight. Senior citizens, pregnant women, children, and those with morbidity should take extra care.

The release also reminded that the Labour Commissioner has rescheduled the working time of people who work outdoors in view of the possibility of sunstroke. Firms supplying food items on online orders should ensure that those who supply food in vehicles were safe at noon time.

Media persons and police officers were advised to use umbrellas between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Activists engaged in election campaign should also take extra care against the rising temperature.