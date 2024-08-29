Sunni Students Federation arts fest at Manjeri from August 30

The 31st State arts festival organised by the Sunni Students Federation (SSF) will begin at Manjeri on August 30 (Friday). As many as 1,946 contestants from across the State and the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu will attend the three-day festival.

The organisers said competitions would be held in 170 items. The programme is being organised with ‘Life’ as its theme. Thirteen venues have been arranged for the programme.

Students who qualified at family, block, unit, sector, division and district-level events held from May will be attending the State-level fest. Students of arts and science colleges and professional colleges will be among the contestants.

Writer and former IAS officer Vishwas Patil will inaugurate the festival on Friday afternoon. Writer K.P. Ramanunni will be the special guest. Minister for Sports V. Abdurahman will inaugurate a book fest.

