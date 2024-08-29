GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sunni Students Federation arts fest at Manjeri from August 30

Published - August 29, 2024 08:57 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 31st State arts festival organised by the Sunni Students Federation (SSF) will begin at Manjeri on August 30 (Friday). As many as 1,946 contestants from across the State and the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu will attend the three-day festival.

The organisers said competitions would be held in 170 items. The programme is being organised with ‘Life’ as its theme. Thirteen venues have been arranged for the programme.

Students who qualified at family, block, unit, sector, division and district-level events held from May will be attending the State-level fest. Students of arts and science colleges and professional colleges will be among the contestants.

Writer and former IAS officer Vishwas Patil will inaugurate the festival on Friday afternoon. Writer K.P. Ramanunni will be the special guest. Minister for Sports V. Abdurahman will inaugurate a book fest.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.