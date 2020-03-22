Sunni group calls for cooperation with Janata Curfew

The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), the youth wing of the Sunni group led by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, has called upon the people to cooperate with the Janata Curfew on Sunday.

The SYS said its Santhwanam volunteer group and Team Olive volunteers would lend support to the Health Department in its fight against COVID-19.

The ambulances and day-care vehicles owned by the SYS will be given to the Health Department.

The SYS has chalked out several programmes to take on the COVID-19 threat. It set up 300 handwash points across the district. Two mask making units were set up at Malappuram and Vazhikkadavu. Apart from distributing masks and sanitisers, the SYS has launched an awareness campaign against COVID-19. Government Medical College, Manjeri, resident medical officer Saheer inaugurated the distribution of mask held at Manjeri on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama said here on Saturday that people need not come to mosques for Jamat and Juma prayers in view of the COVID-19 scare.

IUML backs curfew

Indian Union Muslim League State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal has called upon people to respond positively to the Janata Curfew by staying indoors on Sunday.