Sunken barge off coast of Thumba to be shifted soon

The barge, now struck on the sand bar, will pose a threat to the movements of the fisher’s vessels as well as the casting of nets

Published - November 06, 2024 09:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The barge that sank off the coast of Thiruvanathapuram, hardly a few metres into the sea from the shore, while towing is likely to pose a threat to fishing vessels that venture into the sea. The damaged barge sank on Tuesday when the towline was snapped.

According to the office-bearers of the Kerala Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation, the barge, now struck on the sand bar, will pose a threat to the movements of the fisher’s vessels as well as the casting of nets. They have also requested the State government and the Port department to take steps on war footing to remove it.

The barge that was brought for dredging the mouth of treacherous Muthalapozhi harbour was towing when it hit on a sandbar off the coast of Thumba. Earlier, the barge, employed by a Mumbai-based contractor, had run into the breakwater at the Muthalapozhi when the sea turned rough and had sustained damages. Its position changed recently when the strong currents drifted the barge from the breakwater, forcing the contracting company to tow it to a nearby port for fixing the damages.

The Vizhinjam international seaport authorities have instructed the contractor to remove the barge from the area urgently. Over 80% of the barge is now underwater. Though the barge came to rest on the sea floor near the shore, its position can be changed further in tune with the change in the wave dynamics in the region.

