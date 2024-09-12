Sunitha Bhasker appointed ADG, National Sample Survey Office

Sunitha Bhaskar, an Indian Statistical Service (ISS) officer from Pala, Kottayam, has become the first woman from Kerala to be appointed as Additional Director General (ADG) of the Field Operations Division of the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) in New Delhi. An official statement said Ms. Bhaskar, from the 1996 ISS batch, has served as the Deputy Director General at the Regional Office of the Field Operations Division (FOD) in Thiruvananthapuram for six years, where she oversaw key projects and operational strategies for Kerala and Lakshadweep. Her husband, Bhaskar Mishra, also an ISS officer, serves as UNESCO’s Global Technical Lead for Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) and Legal Entities.

