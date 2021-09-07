Sunday lockdown, night curfew withdrawn

Residential institutions can open for classes, colleges can receive vaccinated final year students

A COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday decided to withdraw pandemic-impelled Sunday lockdown and night curfew (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Briefing mediapersons here, Mr. Vijayan also said in-person learning could commence on residential campuses. Teachers and students should remain confined to the bio-bubble. They should have received at least one dose of vaccine

From October 4, colleges can admit final year graduate and postgraduate students. However, the faculty, students and staff should have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Expediting vaccine

Mr. Vijayan urged the General and Higher Education Departments to expedite the double vaccination of teachers and staff.

He hinted that the State could expect more sectors to open up as it moved towards total inoculation.

Mr. Vijayan said COVID-19 hospitalisations had plateaued, and an estimated three crore people have received at least one dose of vaccine. The vaccination drive has picked up again after the Centre supplied 10 lakh doses on Monday.

The mask and physical distancing mandate would continue, while in-person dining remained banned.