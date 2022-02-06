Sunday lockdown brings life to a standstill

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 February 2022 20:40 IST

Police discourage unnecessary travel

The Statewide lockdown imposed on Sunday as part of tackling the COVID-19 pandemic brought normal life to a standstill.

Main thoroughfares wore a deserted look with majority of the people remaining indoors and opting to leave their homes only for emergencies and for purchasing essential commodities and medicines.

Public transport remained off the roads and private vehicles also were less in numbers. The police had set up check points where they inspected affidavits and discouraged unnecessary travel. In Thiruvananthapuram, the police imposed a two-tier system for inspections — at the borders of the city region and within the city proper.

Across the State, the police registered 331 cases on Sunday for violating lockdown curbs. In all, 201 people were arrested. The police also pulled up 4,045 people for failure to wear masks. Ninety-two vehicles were seized. Thiruvananthapuram city reported 50 cases and 28 arrests and Kochi, 49 cases and one arrest. Two people were arrested in Kozhikode city, the police said.

Shops selling fruits and vegetables, milk, meat and fish were permitted to remain open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Restaurants and bakeries were also allowed till 9 p.m., but business was confined to home delivery and take-aways.

Exemption

Important government offices, companies and industries had permission to function. IT firms could operate with minimum staff. Passengers bound for bus terminals, railway stations and airports were exempted from the travel curbs, but were required to produce travel documents. Candidates who had examinations scheduled on the day, caregivers of patients and people on their way to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and workshops also were exempted.