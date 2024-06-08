GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

‘Sundara Susthira Shanghumughom’ campaign launched

Published - June 08, 2024 07:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The beach clean-up held at Shanghumughom beach as part of the initiative by Dolphods Foundation and WWF-India on Sunday.

The beach clean-up held at Shanghumughom beach as part of the initiative by Dolphods Foundation and WWF-India on Sunday.

‘Sundara Susthira Shanghumughom’, a year-long campaign to restore and protect the Shanghumughom Beach was launched on the occasion of the World Ocean Day 2024 celebrations on Saturday with a beach clean-up.

This is an initiative of the Dolphods Foundation and WWF-India to keep the beach clean and tidy by involving various stakeholders. Volunteers comprising students, researchers, NGOs, the public, and a collective of vendors at the beach participated in the cleanup.

The 14 volunteer teams collected 18 sacks of waste. The lion’s share of the collected waste was cloth waste (31 kg), followed by glass bottles (27 kg), paper waste (25 kg) plastic carry bags (20 kg), and plastic wrappers (15 kg). Plastic water bottles and lids (17 kg), rubber (6 kg), abandoned fishing gear (3 kg), diapers and masks (12 kg), toys (2 kg), and miscellaneous wastes weighing 17 kg.

Seraphine Freddy, Shanghumughom ward councillor, unveiled an art installation, which will serve as a waste bin to dispose of plastic bottles. It was installed under the Tide Turners Plastic Challenge Project, a global initiative of UNEP to keep oceans and beaches safe from plastic pollution.

The campaign is being implemented with the support of the District Tourism Promotion Council, the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala; Sustera Foundation, Indus Cycling Embassy, and Mar Theophilus Training College, Nalanchira.

