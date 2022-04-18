Sun film on glasses: errant drivers to be penalised

Transport Minister Antony Raju on Monday directed the Transport Commissioner to take action against those who violate the order prohibiting the use of sun films (tinted glass) on windows and windshields of vehicles. The Minister issued the direction following instances of the law being misinterpreted by a section. Emphasising that the law does not allow the use of dark films on vehicles, Mr. Raju said the Central Motor Vehicle Rules stipulate that the front and rear safety glasses of vehicles must be at least 70% transparent and the side glasses 50% transparent. There is also a court ruling that cooling films, tinted films and black film should not be used on windows of the vehicle.