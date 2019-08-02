Summit talk bares gender issues

Even as women are edging their way into the start-up ecosystem in Kerala, there aren’t many women investors in the State. Gender sensitivity is essential to ensure inclusiveness in the start-up ecosystem, according to speakers at a women start-up summit hosted by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) here on Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Mridul Eapen, member, Kerala State Planning Board, said there was no dearth of women-centric policies in the State but women continued to face unequal access to resources and networks in entrepreneurship.

When Jancy Jose began ideating on a space technology and cybersecurity start-up in 2012, both resources and funding were out of reach.

She had no mentors and had to approach retired scientists to learn from them. Getting loans without collateral was another hassle. In the last few years, the start-up ecosystem in the State has become more investor-friendly, but investing is still largely male-dominated, she said.

In an effort to scale up the participation of women in entrepreneurship, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) launched a scheme in May this year and has a few applicants they are evaluating, said Saji Gopinath, CEO, KSUM.

KSUM support

The scheme offers up to ₹10 lakh as technological transfer support and a free incubation period of three months.

The KSUM is at present supporting around 180 women entrepreneurs, Mr. Gopinath said.

The KSUM’s incubation period lasts for a year, during which start-ups are connected with investors and offered support with marketing and technology, said Ganga Raj, co-founder of a start-up that provides pre- and post-natal support to women.

Poornima Seetharaman, co-founder of a game development company based in Bengaluru, said the Kerala start-up ecosystem was doing a better job at incubation than Bengaluru.