Summit emphasises midwives’ role in maternal, child safety

May 06, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Midwives for Women 2024 Summit in Kochi on Saturday called for increased utilisation of professional midwives to reduce maternal and infant mortality during labour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The one-day summit, jointly organised by Indian Midwives’ Society and Kochi-based Birth Village, brought together leading healthcare professionals and experts in the field. Dr. Evita Fernandez, chairperson of Fernandez Foundation in Telangana, delivered the keynote address.

A communication said here that Dr. Fernandez highlighted the significant improvements in childbirth and postpartum care in Telangana due to the contributions of internationally trained midwives. She noted that countries investing in professional midwives tend to experience much lower maternal mortality rates. “By utilising the expertise of trained midwives, we can effectively reduce the risks associated with childbirth for both mothers and their babies,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. George Eralil, a professor at MOSC Medical College, Kolenchery, suggested it was time for the healthcare sector to reconsider how it engages and values the problem-solving skills of nurses. Priyanka Idicula, founder of Birth Village and one of the summit organisers, called the event a resounding success due to the high level of participation and the quality of discussions.

Ms. Idicula noted that speakers at the summit stressed the importance of redesigning medical curricula to place greater emphasis on midwifery, thereby facilitating the training of more skilled midwives. “This approach will address the shortage of professional midwives while promoting safer childbirth,” she added.

Experts also pointed out that births where midwives worked in collaboration with obstetricians had better outcomes. They mentioned that in States like Kerala, the rate of caesarean section far exceeded that of natural births. A recent survey in Kerala hospitals revealed that for every 30 natural births, there were 150 caesarean sections. The summit’s panellists emphasised the need to strengthen the midwifery sector, which would not only improve maternal and child health outcomes but also create more job opportunities for trained professionals.

Other speakers at the summit included Dr. Lalitha Regi, co-founder of Tribal Health Initiative; Dr. Rathi Balachandran, a nursing faculty member at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi, Aleyamma Abraham, retired Assistant Professor at Government College of Nursing, Kottayam Medical College, and Liz Mathew, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.