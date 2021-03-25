Summer vacation classes for HS students

The State centre of the Institution of Engineers (India) will conduct summer vacation classes for high school (HS) students from April 12 to May 19.

The vacation classes will include both theory and practical sessions, a pressnote issued here today said.

Theory subjects include energy conservation, renewable energy, electrical safety and popularizing science and technology, road safety, fire safety, and so on.

Practical training will be on automatic LED-based utility lamp with timer. It will include drawing of circuit and its finalisation and verification, soldering and assembling of components, fault-finding, testing, and demonstration of the product.

Registration will end on April 9.

Admission will be on first come, first served basis. For details, call 0471 2322991, 2322992, 9447696486.