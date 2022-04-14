Summer training will aid teachers: Minister

Post COVID, the teaching community should transform itself, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said. The government is engaged in creating an environment to bring about this change through in-depth teacher training programme during the summer holidays, he has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a new building constructed at a cost of .₹1 crore from the Plan fund at Government Upper Primary School, Karumam, here on Wednesday.

The Minister said each child should acquire knowledge and abilities suited to their age. The focus was on ensuring activities that enhanced students’ talents to the maximum.

During the pandemic, technology was used in an unprecedented manner in education. Trained teachers were the State’s strength. However, this had to be upgraded in tune with the times.

All schools should function in a transformed environment. The government was keen on talking with parents in this regard, the Minister said.

Each school should prepare an academic master plan that would guide it in the new academic year. Activities for master plan preparation should be coordinated, Mr. Sivankutty said.