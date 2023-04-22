Summer temperatures remain high, rainfall likely in parts of Kerala

April 22, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Even as the summer temperatures continue to remain high generally, parts of Kerala can expect rainfall over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated on Saturday.

‘’Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from April 22 to 26,’‘ the IMD said.

Idukki has been put on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in a 24-hour period) on Sunday, as per a 4 p.m. weather update. All other districts except Kannur and Kasaragod can expect light to moderate rainfall till April 26, the IMD said.

So far this season, the State has reported 49% deficiency in summer rainfall. The Lakshadweep islands have reported 89% deficiency.

On Friday, a few places in the State received rainfall. Kanjirappally recorded 4 cm while Idukki, Ambalavayal, Poonjar and Neriamangalam reported 2 cm each.

Meanwhile, electricity usage fell below 100 million units (mu) on Friday, the first time in four days. Friday’s consumption stood at 99.44 mu, largely on account of the holiday. Consumption is usually on the lower side on holidays as offices and a large number of commercial establishments remain shut.

However, 99.44 mu is still high for Kerala. On the same day last year, consumption had stood at 89.74 mu, and in 2021, 78.70 mu, show load despatch centre data.

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty told The Hindu that the present consumption rate can be managed with energy conservation measures and the power purchase agreements made in advance by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The situation may change if the consumption goes up further to around 110 mu, he said.

The storage in the hydroelectric reservoirs stood at 37% on Friday.