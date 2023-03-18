ADVERTISEMENT

IMD forecasts moderate showers in most parts of Kerala on March 19

March 18, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological department here on Saturday forecasts isolated moderate showers across the State except for Kannur and Kasaragod on Sunday.

Although the weather largely remained dry during the day across the State, isolated showers are expected on Sunday and Monday, triggered by a trough that runs from south Tamil Nadu to north Konkan across coastal and Interior Karnataka and Goa.

The extended forecast issued by the IMD also warns of above normal summer rains over Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep during the last week of March.

