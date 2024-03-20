Summer showers forecast but heat alert continues

March 20, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Though the temperature continues to climb in the State, most places are likely to get summer showers in the coming days.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a green alert has been declared in 10 districts, except in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Kottayam, on Thursday, warning of light showers. The same has been forecast across the State on Friday.

The IMD also declared a heat alert for 10 districts on Thursday. The maximum temperatures are likely to be around 39°C in Palakkad, around 38°C in Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, around 37°C in Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Thrissur districts, and around 36°C in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts (2 to 4°C above normal) on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.