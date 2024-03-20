GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Summer showers forecast but heat alert continues

March 20, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Though the temperature continues to climb in the State, most places are likely to get summer showers in the coming days.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a green alert has been declared in 10 districts, except in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Kottayam, on Thursday, warning of light showers. The same has been forecast across the State on Friday.

The IMD also declared a heat alert for 10 districts on Thursday. The maximum temperatures are likely to be around 39°C in Palakkad, around 38°C in Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, around 37°C in Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Thrissur districts, and around 36°C in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts (2 to 4°C above normal) on Thursday.

