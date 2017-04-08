Summer showers copious in State

Notwithstanding the scorching summer heat, Kerala has registered excess rainfall during the first phase of the pre-monsoon season, a trend likely to continue, promising relief from the drought conditions.

According to the season’s rainfall data released by the India Meteorology Department (IMD), Kerala as a whole recorded 114% excess rainfall over the period from March 1 to April 5, with the State receiving 92.2 mm against a normal of 43 mm.

Most in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta district showing the maximum excess of 219%, followed by Ernakulam with 138% and Palakkad with 155%.

The northern districts however registered deficient rainfall. While Kasaragod district recorded a 100% deficit, Kannur had a 28% deficit and Kozhikode 2%. The excess rainfall in the other districts is as follows: Kottayam 117%, Kollam 112%, Thiruvananthapuram 108%, Wayanad 107%, Idukki 95%, Thrissur 78%, Alappuzha 44% and Malappuram 44%.

Weathermen have predicted the summer showers to continue over the April- May period. “Triggered by the heating of the landmass, the excess rain during March is a rare phenomenon, especially for the southern districts,” says S.Sudevan, Director, Met Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. “The thunderstorm activity is likely to continue, bringing respite from the drought.”

A weather outlook issued by IMD has forecast rain at isolated places over Kerala from April 7 to 13.