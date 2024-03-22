ADVERTISEMENT

Summer School at State Central Library

March 22, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State Central Library’s Summer School for this year will be held from April 17 to May 17. Classes, interactions, study tours, competitions, and cultural programmes will be held at the Summer School that will cover topics such as art, science, social science, literature, culture, environment, and social media.

Application forms will be available at the library from 10.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. from March 25 to April 9.

Children of library members who attend classes VI to X in the new academic year will be admitted to the Summer School. For details, contact: 0471 2322895, 9895322895.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US