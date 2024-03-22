Summer School at State Central Library

March 22, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State Central Library’s Summer School for this year will be held from April 17 to May 17. Classes, interactions, study tours, competitions, and cultural programmes will be held at the Summer School that will cover topics such as art, science, social science, literature, culture, environment, and social media.

Application forms will be available at the library from 10.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. from March 25 to April 9.

Children of library members who attend classes VI to X in the new academic year will be admitted to the Summer School. For details, contact: 0471 2322895, 9895322895.