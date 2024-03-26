GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Summer schedule to see a 17% increase in flight movements from Thiruvananthapuram airport

March 26, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will witness a 17% increase in flight operations during summers. The airport has announced its summer schedule with 17% more weekly flight operations compared to previous winter schedule. A total of 716 weekly ATMs (Air Traffic Movements) is the highlight of this schedule against 612 in the winter schedule. The summer schedule will be effective from March 31 to October 24, 2024.

New destinations such as Hanimaadhoo will be added. Additional services to Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad in domestic and Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur in international destinations are also listed in the new schedule. In the international sector, the ATMs will increase by 21% from the current level of 268 weekly ATMs to 324 for summer. Maldivian will start services to Hanimaadhoo services from April.

In the domestic front, the ATMs will increase by 14% from the current level of 344 weekly ATMs to 392 for summer. The daily services to Bengaluru will be increased to 10, said a release from the airport here on Monday.

As per the international weekly ATMs, the Thiruvananthapuram (TRV)-Abu Dhabi sector will have a highest number of flights with 96 ATMs followed by TRV-Sharjah-56, TRV-Muscat- 28, TRV-Dubai- 28, TRV-Doha- 22 , TRV-Bahrain-18, TRV-Singapore- 14, TRV-Colombo- 10, TRV-Kuwait- 10, TRV-Male- 8, TRV-Dammam- 14, TRV-Kuala Lumpur - 16, and TRV-Hanimaadhoo- 4.

In the domestic sector, TRV-Bengaluru has the highest number of flights with 140 ATMs followed by TRV-Delhi- 70, TRV- Mumbai- 70, TRV-Hyderabad- 56, TRV-Chennai- 42, and TRV-Kochi- 14.

