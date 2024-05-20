Summer rainfall: Kerala moves into ‘normal’ range

Kerala is now in the ‘normal’ range as far as the seasonal summer rainfall is concerned. Recent heavy spells are quickly making up for the crippling shortfall in March and April which left the State struggling against the scorching summer heat.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed that the seasonal rainfall deficit has now dropped to -14%. Of the normal rainfall of 263.5 mm expected during March 1 to May 20, Kerala has received 227.7 mm. In IMD parlance, the ‘normal’ range is defined as percentage departures between -19% and +19%.

To compare, Kerala had recorded a ‘large deficiency’ (a shortfall of more than 60% of the normal) in summer rainfall during the March 1-April 26 period.

As per the latest data, Thiruvananthapuram has received 23% excess rainfall during March 1-May 20.

Ernakulam, Kottayam, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur too have recorded ‘normal’ rainfall, courtesy of the summer rainfall which began gaining in strength by the second week of May. Alappuzha, Kannur, Idukki, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kozhikode and Wayanad are yet to overcome the rainfall deficiency. Several of these districts are expected to move into the ‘normal’ range with the IMD warning that Kerala is likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for the better part of this week.

The State usually receives a sizable part of its summer rainfall quota in May.

An extended rainless summer this year had left Kerala battling heat wave conditions in multiple districts and heavy crop damage/loss in all 14 districts. The increase in night temperatures had also triggered a power crisis.