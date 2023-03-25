ADVERTISEMENT

Summer rain likely to intensify in Kerala, yellow alert in two districts today

March 25, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Green alert issued for the remaining districts except for Kannur and Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

The people of Kerala are likely to get some relief from the scorching summer heat for the next few days as summer rain is expected to intensify in the coming days, according to weathermen. A weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the State might experience rain/thunderstorm triggered by a trough/wind discontinuity from Rayalaseema to south Jharkhand across Telangana, south Chhattisgarh, and interior Odisha at 1.5 km above mean sea level.

A yellow alert indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall (6.4 cm to 11.5 cm in 24 hours) has been issued for Pathanamthitta and Idukki for Sunday and a green alert for the remaining districts except for Kannur and Kasaragod.

The State has received above normal summer rains in the past week — 12.7 mm of rain against the average of 9.5 mm. Out of the 14 districts, two received large excess rainfall, three excess rainfall, two normal rainfall, four deficient rainfall and in two districts large deficient rainfall. One district reported no rain. Mahe too received no rainfall. The extended forecast issued by the IMD on Friday said the State is likely to receive cumulatively above normal rainfall in the next two weeks.

