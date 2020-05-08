Summer rain likely to continue

Indications are that the current spell of summer showers is likely to continue in strength through May in the State.

Some of the north Kerala districts, especially, are likely to experience heavy rainfall early next week, an IMD (India Meteorological Department) weather advisory said on Friday. Yellow alerts signalling the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall (6.4 cm to 11.5 cm in 24 hours) have been issued for Kozhikode and Kannur for Monday and Tuesday, Wayanad for Monday and Kasaragod for Tuesday.

“The summer shower activity peaks over Kerala in May. The conditions are favourable for it at present,” K. Santhosh, Director, IMD Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, said. “For Kerala, the normal pattern is that the summer showers continue through May,” he said.

Southwest monsoon

The intensity of the summer showers, or the lack of it, have no impact on the Southwest monsoon which follows it.

In its long-range forecast published on April 15, the IMD had predicted the likelihood of a normal Southwest monsoon for the country as a whole this year.

Thus far, Kerala has received its normal quota of summer rainfall, with only three of the districts — Alappuzha, Kasaragod and Kollam — reporting deficiency in rainfall.

Forecast

In its outlook for the next two weeks issued on Friday, the IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thundershower activity featuring isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep till May 14, an IMD forecast for the next two weeks said. Kerala and Mahe can expect near-normal rainfall between May 15 and May 21, while Lakshadweep is likely to experience below normal rainfall.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has reiterated its warning that the State could witness strengthened lightning activity between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. The public have been asked to take adequate precautions.