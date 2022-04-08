Summer rain hits rural areas
Kozhikode
The summer downpour caused widespread destruction in the upland areas of Kozhikode district on Friday. A house was damaged at Koduvally after an uprooted coconut tree fell on it. The house owner sustained minor injuries in the incident. Power supply was also interrupted in villages such as Koorachundu, Chakkittappara, and Vilangad.
