Summer rain damages houses, crops in Idukki

Updated - May 09, 2024 06:56 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 06:41 pm IST - IDUKKI

Compensation to those affected will be distributed soon, says Collector

The Hindu Bureau

Idukki Collector Sheeba George visiting damaged houses in the Edavetty grama panchayat in Idukki on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The heavy summer rain and wind that lashed Thodupuzha taluk in Idukki on Wednesday evening caused widespread damage to crops and houses. According to local people, large-scale damage was reported at the Edavetty grama panchayat near Thodupuzha.

According to officials, roofs of four houses in Edavetty panchayat were destroyed in the strong winds, and two other houses were partially damaged. Idukki Collector Sheeba George visited the affected people at Edavetty on Thursday. She said the panchayat assistant engineer and Karikkode village officer had been asked to assess the losses in the area. “The compensation to the affected people will be distributed soon,” said Ms. George.

In the heavy rain, trees were uprooted, and traffic was disrupted at Vengallur Bypass, Thondikkuzha, Karikkode, Kummamkallu, Edavetty, and Vazhithala. Over 10 trees were uprooted in the Thondikkuzha area, destroying farmlands.

