Summer rain brings respite from summer heat

April 26, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Spells of heavy rain that lashed parts of the State brought some respite from the sweltering summer heat on Wednesday.

The rain, after a long spell of oppressive heat, brought much-needed relief to people, especially in the eastern side of Kerala, with the majority of automatic weather stations recording rainfall.

Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram received the highest rainfall of 56.5 mm till 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by Parippally in Kollam with 41 mm, Thiruvananthapuram city (33.4 mm), Cheruvanchery in Kannur (32 mm), Vattavada in Idukki (29 mm). After a sunny morning, the sky also remained overcast for most part of the day in the afternoon.

The day temperature was moderate in most parts of the State except Kollengode in Palakkad, where the highest maximum temperature for the day was recorded at 36.9° C.

A weather bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperatures were likely to be normal to near normal in Kerala during the next five days. The State was also likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms for the next five days, it said.

