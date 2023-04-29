ADVERTISEMENT

Summer Internship Programme at IIIT Kottayam

April 29, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Institute of Information Technology Kottayam (IIITK), an institute of national importance, has instituted a ‘Summer Internship Programme’ for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the discipline of Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics, and Mathematics.

The four- to eight-week-long hybrid programme helps the interns to work together with their mentor at the IIITK campus for two weeks. Outstanding interns can also opt to avail themselves of opportunities to continue research activities even after completion of their term and those interested should contact faculty members whose research interests align with theirs. Applications with regard to this could be submitted online on the institute web portal.

On successful completion of the programme, interns will be awarded an internship e-certificate.

