April 01, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Deputy Collector and writer Kabani C. inaugurated a summer camp of the Kerala University Women’s Club at the university Senate House campus on Monday.

Syndicate member J.S. Shijukhan was the chief guest on the occasion.

The camp meant for students of ages four to 14 will feature sessions on arts, poetry, songs and dance. The participants will also interact with prominent personalities during the course of the camp.