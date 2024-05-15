Summer camp begins at Vellar crafts village

A summer camp for school students that is packed with a host of activities began at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar, near Kovalam, on Wednesday.

Organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE), and the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, the seven-day camp ‘Kalapila’ has lined up diverse activities for the 60-odd participants to express their talents.

Ten installations made of waste materials on the topic ‘Kalapila’ by artist Parag Pantheerankavu that have been put up at various spots on the crafts village welcomed the children to the camp on the first day.

Theatre activist Vipin Das Parappanangadi led a workshop for them, while Deepak V. conducted an open mic session. A ‘Kalaripayattu’ session by Kadathanadan Kalari Troupe and folk songs by Punnad Polika folk music band were the other attractions.

The camp provides children opportunities to try their hands at creative activities such as painting, face painting, kalari, skating, music, photography, theatre, clay pot and sculpture, palm leaf craft, kite flying, skywatching, night walk, nature observation, and mathematics. Authors’ meet and cultural programmes are the other highlights.

The participants are provided with accommodation and food, while local conveyance has been arranged for those who chose the non-residential option.

