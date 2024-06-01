Summer camp at SNP School

Sree Narayana Public School, Elappully, has conducted a month-long vacation camp for its students. The camp laid focus on sports and games.

C. Balan, president of the Sree Narayana Educational Society (SNES), inaugurated the valedictory function held on Friday. Mr. Balan said schools should give utmost importance to physical fitness of their children.

Addressing the camp members, school’s academic director N. Sudhodhanan said that a healthy generation was the need of the hour, especially at time when technological innovations were making people more sedentary.

SNES vice-president Bhavadas, director Ravi C. Elappully, school principal Krishna Prasad S., vice principal Lesitha S., PTA office-bearers Narayanan R., Gireesh C., and student representative Aswika spoke. Aswika is a kho-kho national team member.

