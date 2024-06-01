GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Summer camp at SNP School

Published - June 01, 2024 07:02 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Sree Narayana Educational Society president C. Balan inaugurating the valedictory session of a month-long summer camp held at SN Public School, Elappully, on Friday.

Sree Narayana Educational Society president C. Balan inaugurating the valedictory session of a month-long summer camp held at SN Public School, Elappully, on Friday.

Sree Narayana Public School, Elappully, has conducted a month-long vacation camp for its students. The camp laid focus on sports and games.

C. Balan, president of the Sree Narayana Educational Society (SNES), inaugurated the valedictory function held on Friday. Mr. Balan said schools should give utmost importance to physical fitness of their children.

Addressing the camp members, school’s academic director N. Sudhodhanan said that a healthy generation was the need of the hour, especially at time when technological innovations were making people more sedentary.

SNES vice-president Bhavadas, director Ravi C. Elappully, school principal Krishna Prasad S., vice principal Lesitha S., PTA office-bearers Narayanan R., Gireesh C., and student representative Aswika spoke. Aswika is a kho-kho national team member.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.