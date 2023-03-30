ADVERTISEMENT

Summer camp at Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum

March 30, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum will hold a summer camp from April 24 to May 22. The camp offers French classes in the mornings and various activities in the afternoons. Activities include self-defence, dance, calligraphy, cookery, art workshops, and skateboarding. Children aged between seven and 11 years may register for the classes. The classes are from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Monday to Friday). For more details, call: 70349 88666; WhatsApp: 77368 96834; mail: info.trivandrum@afindia.org, website: www.trivandrum.afindia.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US