Summer camp at Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum

March 30, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum will hold a summer camp from April 24 to May 22. The camp offers French classes in the mornings and various activities in the afternoons. Activities include self-defence, dance, calligraphy, cookery, art workshops, and skateboarding. Children aged between seven and 11 years may register for the classes. The classes are from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Monday to Friday). For more details, call: 70349 88666; WhatsApp: 77368 96834; mail: info.trivandrum@afindia.org, website: www.trivandrum.afindia.org.

