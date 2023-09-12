Sumesh Achuthan seeks probe into Moolathara regulator reconstruction

September 12, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PALAKKAD

District Congress Committee vice president Sumesh Achuthan alleged here on Tuesday that the corruption involved in the reconstruction of the Moolathara regulator was much larger than known.

“What we have learned about the corruption so far is only the tip of an iceberg. There should be a comprehensive investigation into it, and the beneficiaries of this corruption should be exposed,” he said.

Moolathara regulator is used as a dam for distribution of the water coming from Parambikulam-Aliyar projects.

He said that the excess amount of ₹12.69 crore given to the bidder who sealed the contract work for ₹44 crore was an clear instance of corruption.

He said the first Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had given 30% excess amount in a contract work signed in the last days of the United Democratic Front (UDF) government in March 2016. “If this is not corruption, then what is?” he said.

Mr. Achuthan said the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau’s endorsement of the corruption allegation by the youth organisation of a ruling party was serious. Welcoming an investigation, Mr. Achuthan said that everyone involved in the corruption should be brought to light.

The western side of the Moolathara regulator was destroyed in the floods a few years ago. The regulator was repaired at a length of 150 metres on the western side, and 300 metre on the eastern side. Mr. Achuthan alleged that more money was allocated for strengthening the old pillars and for building new pillars.

“These factors should be brought in the purview of investigation. The appointment of retired officials who faced corruption charges in key positions of the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation is to cover up the corruption,” he said.

Mr. Achuthan also demanded a Vigilance investigation into the mining of soil from the Walayar, Chulliyar, Meenkara, and Mangalam dams.