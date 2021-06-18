Sumangala’s book collection for Sree Kerala Varma library

18 June 2021 22:03 IST

The collection of books of Sumangala, eminent author of children’s literature, who passed away recently, was presented to Sree Kerala Varma Library, Wadakkanchery, according to her wish.

Her son, Deshamangalam Narayanan, handed over the books to the library authorities at her house.

The collection includes the books written by Sumangla and other books in her library. The writer wrote over 40 titles, 23 of them for children.

“Ignoring her poor health, Sumangala used to interact with children in our library and at her house. She used to give Reading Day messages every year at the Sree Kerala Varma Library. She used to tell stories to children from various schools,” recalled V. Murali, president of the library.

In her absence, now her books will communicate with children. A “Sumangala corner”’ has been set up at the library.

Kerala Kalamandalam Vice Chancellor Dr. T.K. Narayanan inaugurated the Sumangala Corner on Friday.

“Sumangala led many generations to the world of reading. She wrote stories by understanding children’s minds. She wrote the history of Kerala Kalamandalam, which gave a clear picture about the institution,” said Mr. Narayanan. Library president V. Murali presided over the function.