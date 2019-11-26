Suman Billa is Director of UNWTO

Kerala cadre senior IAS officer Suman Billa will join the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) at its headquarters in Madrid, Spain. A 1996 batch IAS officer, he will assume charge next week as Director, Technical Cooperation and Silk Road Development at D1 level at UNWTO, a specialised agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.

A Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Tourism, Mr. Billa’s appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.