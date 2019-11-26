Suman Billa is Director of UNWTO

Kerala

Kerala cadre officer will assume charge next week

Kerala cadre senior IAS officer Suman Billa will join the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) at its headquarters in Madrid, Spain. A 1996 batch IAS officer, he will assume charge next week as Director, Technical Cooperation and Silk Road Development at D1 level at UNWTO, a specialised agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.

A Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Tourism, Mr. Billa’s appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

