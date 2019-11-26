Suman Billa is Director of UNWTO

Kerala cadre senior IAS officer Suman Billa will join the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) at its headquarters in Madrid, Spain. A 1996 batch IAS officer, he will assume charge next week as Director, Technical Cooperation and Silk Road Development at D1 level at UNWTO, a specialised agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.
A Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Tourism, Mr. Billa’s appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.