Sulthan Bathery municipality to intensify steps to make town spit-free

December 12, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Sulthan Bathery municipality has intensified steps to make the hill town a spit-free zone.

“Offenders will be slapped with a fine of ₹500 from Wednesday under Section 341 of the Kerala Municipalities Act. A similar fine will be imposed on offenders for blowing nose and urinating in public places,” municipal chairman T.K. Ramesh said.

The move is part of an ongoing project to contain the spread of infectious diseases and maintain the beauty and hygiene of the garden town, he added.

Accordingly, the municipal council has issued instructions to health officials and shadow police personnel to keep a check on offenders.

The civic body has already started imposing fine from ₹250 to ₹25,000 for littering and dumping waste in the town.

Spitting and open urination in public places had been banned by the municipality in 2020.

