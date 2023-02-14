ADVERTISEMENT

Sulthan Bathery municipality steps up measures to make town litter-free

February 14, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Sulthan Bathery municipality has intensified steps to make the hill town and its suburbs a litter-free zone.

Accordingly, offenders will be slapped with a fine of ₹25,000 from Wednesday under Section 341 of the Kerala Municipalities Act.

A team led by the clean city manager began an inspection in the town on Tuesday, and those behind littering or dumping of waste would be fined, municipal chairman T.K. Ramesh said. CCTV cameras would be installed on both sides of roads, he added.

