Sullamussalam school students celebrate harvest festival

March 14, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The students of Sullamussalam Oriental Higher Secondary School, Areekode, harvested the paddy they cultivated at Chalipadam, Velleri, over the weekend and celebrated the harvest festival for the sixth year in a row.

With Australian business manager Werner Bahr amidst them as a guest, the children celebrated the occasion and relished every moment as they reaped a good crop. Annual examinations currently undergoing did not deter the students.

For the sixth year in succession, the students cultivated paddy under the banner of the National Service Scheme (NSS) with the support of the district wing of the Information and Public Relations department.

Mr. Bahr praised the students for the enthusiasm and dedication they displayed. He said that hands-on learning experience in agriculture could help change the attitude of the young generation towards agriculture.

Supported by teachers and parents, the students harvested the ponmani paddy variety they cultivated in one acre farmland belonging to one Noushar Kallada by chanting the refrains of popular Malayalam folk songs.

The students had got Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, former Ministers V.S. Sunil Kumar, Ramachandran Kadannapalli, former Collector Gopalakrishnan, and former MLA V.T. Balram to inaugurate the harvest festival in the previous years. The revenue from the paddy was given to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Last year, the school’s NSS unit was chosen as the best unit in the district.