Sukumaran Nayar birth centenary fete on Tuesday

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram
August 21, 2022 08:39 IST

The Department of Political Science, University of Kerala, will celebrate the birth centenary of V.K. Sukumaran Nayar, founder head of the Department of Politics and former Vice Chancellor of the university, on Tuesday.

V.P. Mahadevan Pillai, Vice Chancellor, University of Kerala, will inaugurate the function, being held in association with the Alumni Association of the department.

P.J. Alexander, former State Police Chief and president of the Alumni Association of the Department of Political Science, will chair the function. An endowment in honour of Sukumaran Nayar will be instituted on the occasion.

A book containing the text of the ‘First Dr. V.K. Sukumaran Nayar Memorial Lecture’ on Changing International Relations and the Indian Imperatives, delivered by B. Vivekanandan of Jawaharlal Nehru University, will be released by former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan on the occasion.

Sukumaran Nayar taught history and political science to postgraduate and undergraduate students before being asked to organise a new Department of Politics at the university. He also held positions such as president of the Indian Political Science Association, member of the Board of Governors and executive committee of the Institute of Management in Government, and served on various commissions set up by the Union government and the University Grants Commission.

