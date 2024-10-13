Sukumaran Nair lashes out at rebel activities within NSS

G. Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of the Nair Service Society (NSS), here on Sunday lashed out at the rebel movements within the organisation.

Delivering his address during the Vijayadasami Day Nairs’ meet, he asserted that individuals who had been expelled from the organisation due to financial misconduct as well as those aspiring for certain titles were responsible for initiating a defamatory campaign against the organisation.

“Some individuals were expelled from the organisation after holding prestigious titles, while others were removed for financial misconduct. There are also individuals who are simply seeking titles without understanding the mission and activities of the organisation. These individuals are actively engaging in a defamatory campaign against the NSS. The organisation, however, does not view these activities as a serious threat,” he said.

Emphasising that the NSS has always maintained a cordial relationship with the governments as well as all religious and community organisations, he highlighted the Nair community’s influential position, describing it as a force to be reckoned with.

The Changanassery taluk union of the NSS in association with NSS headquarters organises the Vijayadasami Day Nairs’ meet every year. The celebration has a special place in the annals of the NSS as it was during a Nair’s meet in 1913 that the Taluk Nair Samajam was formed, which later evolved into Nair Bhrithyajana Sanghom and grew into Nair Service Society on October 31, 1914.

