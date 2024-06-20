GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suicides among police personnel: Kerala State Human Rights Commission calls for urgent intervention

Panel takes suo motu case following reports on suicide of five policemen within the past week

Published - June 20, 2024 07:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has initiated an urgent inquiry into the alarming rise in suicides among police personnel, citing severe work-related stress and alleged pressure from superiors as primary reasons.

The commission’s acting chairperson and judicial member K. Byjunath on Thursday directed officials to investigate the matter promptly. The Additional Chief Secretary, Home department, and the State Police Chief have been directed to furnish reports on the issue within 30 days. The suo motu case, registered on the basis of a media report, is scheduled for hearing during the commission’s sitting in Kozhikode on July 24.

Highlighting the suicides of five policemen within the past week alone, the report apparently sheds light on widespread discussions in police WhatsApp groups, underscoring a growing crisis within the force.

Increase in stress

The situation purportedly deteriorated after Circle Inspectors (CI) had taken over the mantle of Station House Officers from sub-inspectors (SI). Allegations indicated that the assignment of duties by the CIs lacked consideration for officers’ personal circumstances, aggravating their stress levels, the commission observed.

The suicides of officers, including Vizhinjam SI Kuruvila George, Vandanmedu civil police officer A.G. Ratheesh, Kochi Infopark SI Madhu, SI Jimmy George of the Thrissur Police Academy, and driver Sudheesh of Alappuzha Armed Police Camp, have raised serious concerns. Reports suggest that the officers had been facing disciplinary actions, which could have created mental distress among them.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056)

